MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.89

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.89 and last traded at $87.76, with a volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.79.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,313,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

