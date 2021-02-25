mStable USD (MUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $538,388.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. mStable USD has a market cap of $45.17 million and $538,388.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,121.17 or 0.99816113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00037622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00126337 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00011857 BTC.

mStable USD Token Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 45,569,153 tokens. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

mStable USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.