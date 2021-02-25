M&T Bank Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.59 EPS.

MTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of MTB opened at $162.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $164.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

