M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $167.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. M&T Bank traded as high as $164.86 and last traded at $163.77, with a volume of 805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.13.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTB. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.54.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.38.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

