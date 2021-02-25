MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS: MTUAY):

2/24/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/22/2021 – MTU Aero Engines had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/22/2021 – MTU Aero Engines had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/19/2021 – MTU Aero Engines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/11/2021 – MTU Aero Engines had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/10/2021 – MTU Aero Engines is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – MTU Aero Engines had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/29/2021 – MTU Aero Engines had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/11/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/11/2021 – MTU Aero Engines was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2021 – MTU Aero Engines had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/7/2021 – MTU Aero Engines had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

MTUAY opened at $125.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $134.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

