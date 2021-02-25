MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 5.5%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.24. 2,253,115 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,814,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPLN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)
MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.
