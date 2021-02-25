MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 5.5%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.16 and last traded at $7.24. 2,253,115 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,814,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPLN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72.

In other news, Director Glenn R. August acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Viii H&F acquired 1,597,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $13,321,682.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,009,097 shares of company stock worth $16,266,043.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

