Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $33.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Myriad Genetics traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $30.85, with a volume of 36573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $154.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

