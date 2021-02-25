Myriad Market Cap Hits $12.27 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $12.27 million and approximately $96,942.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,769,654,500 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Myriad Coin Trading

