NAGA (NGC) Hits Market Cap of $2.22 Million

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. NAGA has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $1,911.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.83 or 0.00706352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00028975 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00035245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003616 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA is a token. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Naga is a German trade retail stock platform specialized in the development of technology for capital markets and gaming. The company operates and owns an EU-licensed brokerage company, one social network for trading (SwipeStox), and a virtual good exchange (Switex). In order to open up the world of trading financial and virtual good to everyone, the Naga company will implement a decentralized unit on their platforms. The Naga team aims to create an ecosystem for the social trading of cryptocurrencies, virtual good and stocks powered by the NagaCoin (NGC). The NGC will unite all platform in the Naga ecosystem through its own wallet service called The Naga Wallet. Besides the aforementioned features, the NGC will allow receiving cash back and bonuses through a token economy framework. “

Buying and Selling NAGA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

