Naka Bodhi Token Price Hits $0.0296 on Top Exchanges (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $42,819.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.62 or 0.00499202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00067059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00082625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.77 or 0.00481427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00072046 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

