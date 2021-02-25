Name Changing Token Price Hits $0.0799 on Top Exchanges (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 24% lower against the US dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $328,098.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.19 or 0.00728658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00037370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00060009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 37,191,497 coins and its circulating supply is 37,040,715 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “PolySwarm is an Ethereum-based threat intelligence (antivirus) marketplace. PolySwarm provides a real-time threat detection ecosystem involving enterprises, consumers, vendors and geographically diverse security experts. NCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the PolySwarm ecosystem- “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars.

