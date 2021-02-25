Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading Down 13.9%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price dropped 13.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 28,245,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 33,662,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

The stock has a market cap of $42.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

