Nano (NANO) Price Down 14.3% This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $5.70 or 0.00011450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $760.01 million and approximately $80.28 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,816.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,602.12 or 0.03216076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00359308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.09 or 0.01052050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.60 or 0.00388628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.28 or 0.00404054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00263050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00023291 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.