Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NNCSF opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Nanosonics has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.