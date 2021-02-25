Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.89

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and traded as high as $49.32. Naspers shares last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 298,768 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Naspers alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51.

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.