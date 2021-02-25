National Bank Financial Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RBA. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of RBA opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $78.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock worth $474,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

