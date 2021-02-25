National Bank Financial Raises 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$5.25

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNP. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.65. 301,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,149. The company has a market cap of C$379.68 million and a P/E ratio of 77.17. 5N Plus Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.54.

About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.