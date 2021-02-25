National Bank Financial Raises 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$5.25

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNP. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.65. 301,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,149. The company has a market cap of C$379.68 million and a P/E ratio of 77.17. 5N Plus Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.54.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

