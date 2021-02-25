National Bank Financial Raises Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Price Target to C$37.50

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.50 to C$37.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

RCH stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$36.76. 83,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,230. Richelieu Hardware has a one year low of C$20.51 and a one year high of C$41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.07.

In other news, Director Marc Poulin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.90, for a total value of C$113,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$227,402.40.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.