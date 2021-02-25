National Bank Financial Raises Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$123.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$117.00 to C$123.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.93 to C$102.97 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$115.09.

Shares of RY traded down C$1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$110.35. 10,436,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,212. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$72.00 and a twelve month high of C$113.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$107.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.56.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.5100006 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total value of C$569,775.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$628,766.32.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

