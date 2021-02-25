National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HDIUF. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

HDIUF remained flat at $$22.92 during midday trading on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

