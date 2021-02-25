National Bank Financial Weighs in on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.00.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$68.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$81.85. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$37.76 and a 12-month high of C$101.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The stock has a market cap of C$7.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.