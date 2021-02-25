National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NA. CSFB raised their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$84.44.

Get National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) alerts:

Shares of NA stock traded up C$1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$80.48. The company had a trading volume of 833,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$73.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$38.67 and a 12-month high of C$80.76.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.2000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) news, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$389,318.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,154,897. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$565,319.52. Insiders sold a total of 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 in the last ninety days.

About National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.