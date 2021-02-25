National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$84.44.

Shares of NA stock traded up C$1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$80.48. The company had a trading volume of 833,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,081. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$38.67 and a one year high of C$80.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.33.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.2000002 EPS for the current year.

In other National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at C$565,319.52. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total transaction of C$3,600,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,864,547.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

