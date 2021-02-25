National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$98.00 at Scotiabank

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NA. BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB upped their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$84.44.

Shares of NA stock traded up C$1.00 on Thursday, hitting C$80.48. The company had a trading volume of 833,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,081. The firm has a market cap of C$27.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$70.33. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$38.67 and a twelve month high of C$80.76.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.2000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$565,319.52. Also, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,864,547.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

