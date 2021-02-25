National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$80.76 and last traded at C$80.45, with a volume of 172550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$79.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NA. TD Securities boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$83.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$27.10 billion and a PE ratio of 14.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$73.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.33.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 7.2000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total transaction of C$3,600,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,826 shares in the company, valued at C$19,864,547.20. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total value of C$1,387,962.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$565,319.52. Insiders sold 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201 in the last three months.

About National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

