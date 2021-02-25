National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to $81.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTIOF. National Bank Financial raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

NTIOF stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

