National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $81.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada traded as high as $65.97 and last traded at $64.03, with a volume of 2493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.55.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.17%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

