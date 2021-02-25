National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCMI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 244.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.10 on Thursday. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $8.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $405.86 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

