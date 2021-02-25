National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s previous close.

NESR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $12.87 on Thursday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

