National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 426,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.97. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

