National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.03

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.03 and last traded at $46.88, with a volume of 1281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.
The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50.
National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
National Fuel Gas Company Profile (NYSE:NFG)
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.
