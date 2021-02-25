National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.03

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.03 and last traded at $46.88, with a volume of 1281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

