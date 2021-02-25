National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.14% of National Fuel Gas worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFG opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

