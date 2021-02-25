National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,820 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of National Instruments worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in National Instruments by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

