National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on NNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th.

NYSE:NNN opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

In related news, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,465.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,660. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 38.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 132,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $5,054,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

