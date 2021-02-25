National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of National Vision worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EYE. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at $206,000.

EYE stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,228.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

