Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.40

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as high as $10.28. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 92,577 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $136.85 million, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 522,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 118,672 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 478,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

