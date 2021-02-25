Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.40

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as high as $10.28. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 92,577 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $136.85 million, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 2.21.
In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
