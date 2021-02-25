Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $108-$112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.60 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.04. 155,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,699. The company has a market cap of $881.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

