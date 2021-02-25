Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.11-0.18 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $108-112 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.6 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTUS. TheStreet raised Natus Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NTUS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 155,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,699. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $881.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

