Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $97,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nautilus by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $520,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Nautilus by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 154,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NLS stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Nautilus has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $576.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

