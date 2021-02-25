NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Sells $132,273.40 in Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NCR traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.33. 934,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,494. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after buying an additional 62,631 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after buying an additional 72,065 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 605,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

