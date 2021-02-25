NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) is Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Velanne Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the quarter. NCR comprises about 7.1% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of NCR worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,779. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

