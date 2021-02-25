NEAR Protocol Trading Down 4.6% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.07 or 0.00008572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $165.85 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.31 or 0.00483093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00065243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00080136 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00057325 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00072766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.81 or 0.00456761 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,322,872 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

