Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $1.95 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00004146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $33.41 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00020458 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006509 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,534,548 coins and its circulating supply is 17,133,900 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.