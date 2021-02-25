Needham & Company LLC Increases Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $550.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.63.

Roku stock traded down $33.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.09. 254,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,613,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $426.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of -470.94 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total transaction of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 900,501 shares of company stock valued at $331,206,684 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

