Needham & Company LLC Increases Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Price Target to $16.00

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VG. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

VG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,275. Vonage has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $15.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -131.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,299,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 462,500 shares of company stock worth $6,757,500. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vonage by 529.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,489,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after buying an additional 2,093,680 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,873 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Vonage by 79.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,465,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vonage by 36.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,697,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 986,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,628,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

