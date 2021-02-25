Needham & Company LLC Lowers G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target to $68.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 170.49% from the stock’s previous close.

GTHX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The company has a market cap of $956.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $585,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $917,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $194,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $913,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,165 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 146.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 15.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 139,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

