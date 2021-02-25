Needham & Company LLC Raises nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target to $45.00

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LASR. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,368. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in nLIGHT by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.