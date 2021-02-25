Neo (NEO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.77 Billion

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.31 or 0.00081946 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $240.01 or 0.00500311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00066694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.60 or 0.00478605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00073329 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00187683 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

