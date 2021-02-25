Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,121,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804,016 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.50% of Neogen worth $485,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEOG opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.43. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,024.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $788,545.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $5,553,253 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

