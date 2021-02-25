NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.2–0.1 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $57-62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.09 million.

NYSE NPTN traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $11.64. 712,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,408. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $583.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NPTN. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.03.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.